SoE clarifies use of schools

The Supervisor of Elections has once again clarified that Voter Registration Services in secondary schools are only for students’ 18-years and above, and for the teachers.

Mohammed Saneem says no outsiders are allowed to enter the premises during school hours to access the voter services.

His clarification comes following a lot of misinformation that school premises are being used to carry out voter registration drives during weekdays and school hours.

Saneem says sometimes the registration teams are based at schools during the weekends or after hours after consultations with the management.

“That is because either the school venue is more appropriate – it has facilities or the venue that we were initially supposed to use is being used for funerals or some other purpose – so they have made alternative arrangements. But members of the public are not to come to school for registration services because it is only meant for students.”

Saneem also says that with 123, 000 voters yet to upgrade their cards, they are thinking of putting up registration teams in schools where there is a lot of people with green-coloured cards.

He stresses this will only be done on the weekends.