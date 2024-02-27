SODELPA Youth honors Ro Teimumu

Acting President Koroi Tikoilomaloma and Na Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Youth Council says the departure of Na Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa from SODELPA will leave a huge vacuum in the party.

Acting President Koroi Tikoilomaloma says Ro Teimumu’s selflessness of service and advice is what many SODELPA youths will take from her time with SODELPA.

He says the Marama’s vision for a safe and fair Fiji took precedent over her own personal interests.

He adds she served with grace and humility, providing wise counsel that was in line with the visions of those that had established the Party.

Tikoilomaloma thanked the Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi for her years of service to SODELPA.

Ro Teimumu resigned from SODELPA last Friday.