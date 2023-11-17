SODELPA appoints Radrodro as DL

Aseri Radrodro

Aseri Radrodro is now the Social Democratic Liberal Party Deputy Leader.

The announcement was made by the party’s Management Board.

The Management Board says the decision was made following a comprehensive evaluation of various factors and careful consideration of the recommendations made by Party Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka made the recommendation in the Party Leader’s 2022 General Elections Report regarding succession planning and the future direction of the party where the Secretariat had proposed to the Management Board to recognize and appreciate Aseri Radrodro’s significant contributions to the party.

It says the Fijian Elections Office has been duly notified of this decision, and we extend our congratulations to Aseri Radrodro on his well-deserved appointment.