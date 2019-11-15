SODELPA aims to raise $1.5m for campaign

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says SODELPA needs at least $1.5m to campaign for the 2022 General Election.

Yesterday, Gavoka said that in 2018 the Party’s campaign fund was below a million dollars but there is an indication of an increase given the support the Party has received.

Gavoka says they will start the preparation campaign from today.

The SODELPA Leader also revealed he along with the Party President and Vice Presidents will feature in the media for the campaign.

“One thing that you will notice in 2021, we will do a lot of media work, we will work on a turf control, they will work on their constituency and I and the President and the VP’s will be going on the airwaves.”

He admitted that past leaders failed to use media to campaign.

Gavoka also says SODELPA candidates will control their own constituencies to gather votes.

He says they’ve learned from their mistake in 2018.