Social issues major cause of suicide 

The recent hike in suicide, attempted suicide and self-harm cases are a clear indication that society has lost its values.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says after providing counselling support to attempted suicide victims, they identified that many of the cases they received are not linked to mental issues.

Singh adds it can either be a direct consequence of relationship and family issues, as well as the socio-economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have seen a spike in young people being admitted in most of the hospitals across Fiji for deliberate self-harm or attempted suicide.”

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says they’re working closely with relevant stakeholders to at least minimize the cases reported in future.

“Social problems, relationship issues – things that can easily be discussed or solve through dialogue. That’s why the importance of communication is something that we need to stress. Recently, we had an unfortunate case involving a student who was a victim of online bullying which is a major concern. Because these are some of the new dimensions of the reasons as to why these incidents are occurring.”

Empower Pacific is urging Fijians who may be going through various challenges to seek help from them by dialing their number 7769224.