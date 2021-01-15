Smart deployment to be used in traffic management

The Police Force will be doing smart deployment to assist in traffic flow during peak hours when school resumes on Tuesday.

Chief of Operations, ACP Abdul Khan, says with the use of drones they will be able to better gauge where officers need to be deployed.

ACP Khan says the drone will provide them real-time data which will greatly assist them in traffic management.

“Understanding the traffic flows, doing the traffic management review so we can have the smart deployment on the ground to see there is a free flow of traffic and people are assisted out there to reach their destination on time as they are going home.”

The force reviewed its traffic management operations towards the end of last year, to identity and improve on the weak areas.