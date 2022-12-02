Skill training is crucial: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Skills training is crucial for the success of any industry as workers are the ones who can make or break an industry.

This was said by Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Rosy Akbar while officiating at the Certificate Presentation for the 13 participants of the Meat Industry Skills Training in Navua recently.

Akbar commended the Fiji National University for bringing the training to towns and communities for ordinary Fijians to have access and equal opportunity to be skilled and market-ready.

Akbar says the participants are on the right path to enjoying a sustainable livelihood and having a great opportunity to influence and contribute to Fiji’s economy.

The Minister is also hoping that Fijians around the country take advantage of such training.

She also highlighted that such training makes individuals more marketable as in New Zealand and Australia, whereby there is high demand for meat industry workers