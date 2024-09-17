Six remanded for alleged gang rape

Six men who allegedly raped a teenage girl in Nausori four years ago appeared in the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday.

The six are charged with 17 counts of rape and assault.

The alleged incident took place when the girl was 14 years of age.

Article continues after advertisement

The now 18-year-old victim and accused persons are all from the same village.

The first accused, a 22-year-old man is charged with seven counts of rape while the second accused also a 22- year- old man is charged with eight counts of rape.

The third accused a 24-year-old man is charged with one count of rape.

The fourth accused, a 25- year- old man and fifth accused person, a 29 year old were jointly charged with one count of rape.

In the second case, the fifth accused is also jointly charged with the sixth accused, a 24- year- old for the offence of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The six were remanded in custody by the Nausori Magistrates Court.

The case has been transferred to the Suva High Court and will be called again on October 1st.