Six boarded flight from Hong Kong says Fiji Airways

Fiji Airways has confirmed that the six Chinese nationals who have been quarantined, all boarded the flight from Hong Kong on Saturday.

The six were quarantined in Nadi after getting off a flight from Samoa yesterday evening.

The Ministry of Health team at the Nadi International Airport received notification from Fiji Airways the six were refused entry into Samoa earlier due to travel restrictions related to the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

They had transited through Nadi enroute to Apia yesterday via Hong Kong on flight FJ392.

Samoa has banned persons whose travel originates from countries declared affected from coronavirus within a 14-day period.

Fiji Airways says following their inadmissibility into Samoa, the six guests were returned to their originating port of Nadi as per protocol.

The airline further says the six were screened upon arrival into Nadi from Hong Kong, as per practice for inbound flights, and cleared by Fijian Health officials.

Fiji Airways notes that the group was denied entry into Samoa based on a ‘Special Travel Advice/Restriction’ received by the airline last Friday and it also stated that the earlier-mentioned requirements for entry into Samoa would come into force 7 days after issue of the notification.

Fiji Airways says it will comply with any regulatory requirements from countries and ports it operates to and respects the decision of Samoan authorities to deny entry to the six guests without question.

The six will only be able to travel after being cleared by the authorities.