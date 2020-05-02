Home

News

Sisters reported missing in Lautoka

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
May 8, 2020 12:25 pm
Lautoka police are searching for two sisters missing from home since last night. [Source: Fiji police]

Lautoka police are searching for two sisters missing from home last night.

14-year-old Sital Sarita Devi and 12-year-old Shimal Sharika Devi were last seen at their Saweni home last night.

It is believed they left without notifying family members.

Article continues after advertisement

Police says those who know their whereabouts are to call the Western Division Command Centre on 9905457.

