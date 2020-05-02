Sisters reported missing in Lautoka

Lautoka police are searching for two sisters missing from home last night.

14-year-old Sital Sarita Devi and 12-year-old Shimal Sharika Devi were last seen at their Saweni home last night.

It is believed they left without notifying family members.

Police says those who know their whereabouts are to call the Western Division Command Centre on 9905457.