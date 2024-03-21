Sisters charged with MPAiSA financial fraud

Two sisters aged 25 and 22 have been charged by the Fiji Police Mpaisa Task Force with one count each of obtaining financial advantage by deception.

Police say the two from Korovuto in Nadi are accused of dishonestly obtaining $500 cash through a mobile money transfer app.

It is alleged that on January 5th, the sisters informed the victim about a profit-making organization on Facebook and provided a link.

The victim clicked the given link on Facebook, which instructed her to send money to a provided phone number in order to obtain a Certificate of Ownership, promising a $17,000 grant upon receipt of an activation fee.

The victim remitted the $500, which was allegedly withdrawn by the 25-year-old.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.