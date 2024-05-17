Singh emphasizes human centric approach

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh stresses the importance of maintaining the human element in the rapidly evolving landscape of automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

While opening the 2024 Fiji Human Resources Institute Convention in Nadi, Singh highlights the dual forces of digitalization and sustainability that are reshaping economies and the job market.

He states that while automation and AI offer tremendous opportunities for efficiency and productivity, the Human Resources department must not lose sight of the human element.

Article continues after advertisement

Singh emphasizes that as digital tools and platforms increasingly enable employees to perform tasks more efficiently, it is essential to leverage these advancements to enhance, rather than replace, human capabilities.

“As HR leaders you must strike a balance between automation and human-centric leadership prioritizing empathy, compassion and emotional intelligence.”

Beyond the realm of technology, Singh shares the pressing need for gender equality, cultural diversity, and employee work-life balance.

He says diversity and inclusion are not only ethical imperatives but drivers of innovation and creativity.

Singh also stresses the vital role HR professionals play in balancing the workplace environment.