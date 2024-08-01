Singh challenges staff with strategies

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh

The Ministry of Multi-Ethnic is working on promoting social cohesion through various activities.

Speaking during the opening of the Multi-Ethnic Affairs Workshop on strategic direction, Minister Charan Jeath Singh says they intend to undertake few projects that can create lasting impacts in the communities.

Therefore, Singh says strategic planning is vital to better allocate resources and collaborate with stakeholders.

He adds the strategic direction workshop will equip the ministry’s staff to have meaningful dialogue on the way forward.

“As the minister, it is my responsibility to challenge you all to come up with worthy, viable, and doable projects, programs, and activities that will help our communities. I’m confident my ministry will create an impact in our communities.”

Singh has challenged the staff to think, discuss, and, wherever possible, revise the strategic priorities.

The two-day workshop ends tomorrow.