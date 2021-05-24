Singer survives cancer

Having only a fifty percent chance of survival after being diagnosed with cancer did not stop local artist Laisa Vulakoro from living her dream.

Vulakoro who managed to write two albums after surviving cancer says having a positive attitude was the key to moving forward.

She had to undergo brain surgery to have a tumour removed.

“I have been a survivor since 2008. I had my operation in Perth, it was quite a big tumour, it was a brain tumour operation and I survived it. I think I had a lot of faith in God and faith in the system.”

The singer, composer and entertainer says there were many challenges and she is thankful for her family’s support.

“It is not an easy road, it costs me a lot. I had to make sacrifices, a lot of sacrifices, it cost me relationships, marriage.”

The mother of three says staying focused will help you enjoy life and live your dream at the same time.

“You have to be focused on what your destiny in life is. I know this is my calling, making people happy with my music. I have lost people along the way so be it. I’ve still got my heart, I still have my talent, I still have the drive and I still have my family around me so I thank God for everything.”

Vulakoro has been in the music industry for more than 40 years and has so far recorded 17 albums.