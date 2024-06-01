SIDS Leaders urged to draw inspiration from Fiji

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

It is essential for policymakers and practitioners to consider locally led programmes that enable practical actions and policy recommendations to enhance effective coordination between humanitarian and development actors.

This has been emphasized by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka at a high-level panel discussion on “Bridging the Humanitarian-Development Nexus through comprehensive disaster management for Climate Action”.

The discussion was held along the margins of the 4th International Conference for Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ditoka highlighted that the Pacific region, with its unique challenges and resilience, provides us with compelling examples.

He adds that community-based disaster risk reduction programs in Fiji empower local communities to build resilience through a combination of early warning systems, infrastructure upgrades, and livelihood diversification initiatives.

Ditoka says these initiatives not only save lives during disasters but also contribute to long-term development by enhancing community capacity and sustainability.

He adds initiatives such as the Inaugural Pacific Ministerial Disaster Risk Reduction Meeting hosted by Fiji in 2022 and the Pacific Disaster Management Meeting held in April this year exemplified effective coordination between humanitarian and development actors in the Pacific for climate action.

The Minister has called on SIDS leaders to draw inspiration from Fiji and the wider Pacific’s resilience and innovation as we navigate the intersection between humanitarian and development needs for climate action.