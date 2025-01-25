Sharp decline in HIV funding: MOH

With HIV cases increasing at an alarming rate, health officials have called for urgent action to secure the resources needed to fight the epidemic effectively.

This as the Ministry of Health has revealed that there has been a sharp decline in HIV funding since 2012.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor Jemesa Tudravu says in 2011, the country received nearly $5 million in financial resources for HIV programs, but by 2016, this funding had dropped drastically to just $1.2 million.

“International funding has markedly reduced, and this is where we seek the support of international partners and regional partners to support the activity in Fiji.”

The Ministry of Health has launched two critical plans to address the urgent challenges faced by the country in the fight against HIV.

The HIV Outbreak Response Plan is a 90-day plan to speed up immediate, high-impact interventions to contain the outbreak.

The second plan is the HIV Surge Strategy 2024–2027, which was approved by the Cabinet in September of last year and will be the Ministry of Health’s long-term plan for making health systems stronger to deal with HIV effectively.

Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says the strategy provides a solid foundation for a sustainable response to the HIV epidemic.

He says it prioritizes prevention, diagnostics, treatment, and care while aligning with the 2021 Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS, focusing on reducing inequalities and ensuring services reach vulnerable populations.

Dr. Lalabalavu says while every declaration or strategic initiative requires financial backing, the Ministry will initially rely on available domestic funds to address the ongoing HIV outbreak.