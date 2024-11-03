Sharma sounds alarm on growing drug crisis

Member of Parliament Rinesh Sharma outlined the serious implications of drug abuse, highlighting the alarming rise in incidents of addiction, withdrawal, and related health issues.

Speaking during the Speaker’s Debate on drugs, Sharma says there has been an increasing prevalence of substances such as tobacco, alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cannabis.

He stresses that the geographical isolation that once protected Pacific nations has now made them vulnerable to exploitation by transnational crime networks.

“Drug addiction and drug withdrawal are both troublesome and in severe cases, life-threatening. This forms the basis for drug addiction and the never-ending cycle of drug abuse. With the increase in drugs and alcohol abuse, there shows a rise in STD, HIV, and AIDS, and the youth are most vulnerable.”

Sharma also proposed a multifaceted approach to combat the crisis, calling for drug testing not only in schools but also at sporting events, workplaces, and police checkpoints.