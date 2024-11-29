Severe thunderstorm warning inforce

[Source: GEICO Living]

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall is now in force for western half of Viti Levu.

This includes Sigatoka through to Momi, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, Navua to Suva and the western interior of Viti Levu, Southern Vanua Levu.

This as a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and rain remains slow moving over the southern and eastern parts of the group.

The Fiji Meteorological Office is advising people to keep clear of flooded creeks and drains and to stay vigilant and monitor conditions.

The Met Office is currently monitoring the situation.