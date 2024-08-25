Several ECE centers yet to submit crucial reports

Senior Education Officer Alumeci Seruisavou during her presentation on grants at the Fiji Head Teachers Conference yesterday.

Around 500 ECE centers have yet to either submit their financial reports.

The issue was highlighted by Senior Education Officer Alumeci Seruisavou during her presentation on grants at the Fiji Head Teachers Conference yesterday.

Seruisavou stresses that the non-submission of these critical reports directly impacts the release of grants.

She says unlike primary schools, ECE centers receive an allocation of $50 per child per term, making timely reporting essential for financial support.

“And with this grant, this is where we need your assistance planning and collaborating on the utilization of grant. In this grant, we have 5 allocations, and these 5 allocations are important in the running, in the teaching and learning, that takes place in the ECE centers.”

Recent data reveals that Fiji has a total of 873 ECE centers, with 622 attached to primary schools and 251 operating independently.

These centers collectively serve 17,523 students.

Seruisavou also emphasizes the importance of diligent record-keeping by ECE teachers.

She says it is crucial for ECE teachers to observe their students closely, collect data, maintain portfolios of children’s work, and document every aspect of their educational experience.

Seruisavou adds this comprehensive documentation helps identify areas where additional support may be needed to enhance each child’s learning journey