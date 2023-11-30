Seruiratu shares experience ahead of COP28 meeting

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu shared his experience from previous COP negotiations during a briefing with the Fiji delegation on the eve of the official opening of COP28.

The former Minister for Climate Change is attending the meeting in Dubai with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Fiji delegation.

Seruiratu emphasizes the necessity for survival and acknowledges the challenges in achieving the two-degree target.

He also stresses the importance of a coherent and consistent message as Fiji engages with the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) and with the G77 plus China.



He reiterates the indispensable role of Fiji’s technical team, particularly in the crucial domain of Article 5 of the Paris Agreement, which relates to forestry.

The former Minister also highlightes that internal displacement and forced migration were also highlighted as critical issues requiring consistent attention and advocacy.

The government says the decision to include the Leader of Opposition in the Fiji Government’s delegation to COP28 marks a departure from the practices of the previous administration, which did not prioritize a bipartisan approach.

Prime Minister Rabuka had earlier stated that involving the Leader of Opposition in discussions on climate change at the global stage aligns with the best interests of all citizens of Fiji.