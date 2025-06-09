Seruiratu condemns defamatory social media attacks on women MPs

Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu, has strongly condemned what he describes as offensive, defamatory and derogatory social media posts targeting two women Members of Parliament.

In a statement issued today, Seruiratu said the content, circulated by an individual online, used unacceptable language and made unsubstantiated allegations, calling the posts deeply troubling and irresponsible.

He stressed that allegations of criminal conduct and attacks on personal dignity, particularly when made without evidence, are not only harmful but potentially unlawful.

Seruiratu made it clear that neither he nor the Parliamentary Opposition Chambers endorse, support or condone any form of defamatory commentary, gender-based abuse or character assassination directed at any Member of Parliament, regardless of political affiliation.

He highlighted that women in public office already face disproportionate scrutiny and abuse, especially on social media, and said such attacks undermine not only the individuals targeted, but also the integrity of public institutions and efforts to encourage women’s participation in leadership and governance.

The Opposition Leader has called on the individual responsible to immediately remove the post, issue a public apology and refrain from making further defamatory statements.

While reaffirming support for freedom of expression, Seruiratu emphasized that this freedom carries responsibility, adding that legitimate criticism must never descend into personal abuse, defamation or the spreading of harmful misinformation.

He also urged the public to engage in respectful and constructive dialogue and to allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their investigations without interference, speculation or prejudice.

Seruiratu says the Opposition remains committed to fostering a political environment grounded in mutual respect, accountability and the rule of law.

