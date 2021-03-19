Seruiratu calls on MP’s to stop creating fear

The Minister for Defence has made a plea calling on all members of parliament to stop creating fear for iTaukei regarding their land.

Minister Inia Seruiratu highlighted this during the debate on the Land Reform Program.

Seruiratu says Opposition MP Niko Nawaikula has been harping and causing fear for far too long and usurping the role of the Itaukei Land Trust Board.

Seruiratu says iTLTB is a parallel institution that gives landowners better choices and called on MPs to help rather than creating fear.

“I urge all honourable members of the house lets help in enlightening and empowering our people with the correct information, the knowledge so that they can make the right inform choices that they have been saying so that they can get not only from the lease money but of cause in the utilization of the land as well.”

Seruiratu says ownership is not an issue but how one benefits from ownership is important.