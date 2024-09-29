Seruiratu calls for independent inquiry

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has expressed deep concern over allegations of ministerial interference in the operations of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

These claims, he states made by former FICAC Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai have sparked calls for an urgent investigation.

He has called for the establishment of an independent and impartial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter, emphasizing that transparency and good governance are at stake.

Article continues after advertisement



Former FICAC Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai

The Opposition Leader proposed that the Commission of Inquiry be set up following this week’s parliamentary sitting.

He suggested that the Commission include judicial officers, members of Parliament and legal experts from the private sector, ensuring that those selected have no conflicts of interest and are not under any current investigations.

Seruiratu has supported the Prime Minister’s stance that these allegations must be thoroughly examined.

He says the allegations are severe and directly challenge the principles of good governance and democracy in Fiji.

Seruiratu also expressed hope that Puleiwai will be available to provide evidence to support her claims while those implicated should be given the opportunity to defend themselves.