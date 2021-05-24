Home

News

Selling of land to pay debt is all a lie: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist
April 24, 2022 4:44 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Misinformation floating around on social media regarding the selling of i-Taukei land to pay off the government debt is all a lie.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says those peddling lies on social media have nothing else to do but spread lies about the government.

Bainimarama says the 2013 Constitution protects i-Taukei land.

Article continues after advertisement

“The 2013 Constitution is the best compared to the previous one because it knows the importance of I-Taukei land and the landowners – i-Taukei. Those that continue to spread rumors on social media regarding the issue are a bunch of liars. We should rest assured that our land cannot be sold just like that.”

Bainimarama says the government’s $9 billion debt is obvious considering the fact that we went through COVID-19 and Fijians need to be assisted.

The FijiFirst government continues to support every Fijian in ensuring that no one is left behind.

