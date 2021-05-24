Home

Security officer starts farming to sustain his family

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 6, 2021 12:25 pm

A family of nine in Naitata, Navua who have been going to bed without three proper meals is not losing hope.

Due to COVID-19, Semi Sauduadua, employed as a security officer, only works two or three days a week to provide for his family.

Sauduadua says there have been days when they went to bed with only one meal.

Sauduadua who moved to Naitata few years ago says he built a temporary shelter and was planning to build a proper house.

However, due to the pandemic he is unable to do so.

 

“I have been in Nakaulevu and I was renting over there. We were there for some time and now we are getting land. Because I have kids and we are staying together. I pray to god as well.”

Sauduadua is the only breadwinner winner and apart from working he has started farming.

The family is being assisted by the Bula Frog Children’s Charity group which was formed more than a month ago to assist needy families.

The group mainly focuses on families who have children.

