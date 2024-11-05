Secretary Austin to make key announcements in Fiji

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin will be holding a press conference today.

Following his arrival yesterday afternoon, Secretary Austin will be fronting the media with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

While in the country he is expected to participate in a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

The two countries are expected to sign an acquisition and cross servicing agreement that will facilitate US logistical support to Fiji quickly in the case of an emergency.

Secretary Austin is also expected to announce that the US and Fiji will begin negotiations on a Status of Forces Agreement that will empower the two countries to work more closely together.

This is also the first visit to the Pacific Island nation by a US Defense Secretary.

The stop is the final leg of Austin’s 12th visit to the Indo-Pacific, where he continues to build upon the strong regional partnership forged under his tenure.

In addition to Fiji, Austin met with key U.S. partners in Australia, the Philippines and Laos in a continuation to the regional momentum he has built throughout his tenure.