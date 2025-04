The search for a 21-year-old man who went missing in the Navua River on Friday is expected to continue today.

The victim had attempted to swim across the river near Raiwaqa, when he was swept away by strong currents.

Search efforts were initiated with the help of nearby communities with negative results.

Police and community members will continue the search this morning.

