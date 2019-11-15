Schools in the North instructed to close tomorrow

Schools and higher learning institutions in the Northern Division have been advised to close tomorrow.

This as a Tropical Cyclone is expected to arrive in Fiji’s waters tonight and based on its current track, it will directly affect Vanua Levu as well the Lomaiviti and Lau Group.

Fiji Meteorology Director, Misaeli Funaki says the slow-moving category one system will bring with it strong wind and heavy rainfall that the whole country is expected to experience from this evening.

Article continues after advertisement

“For the members of the public to be aware of the system that is expected to move into the group, especially for those in Vanua Levu and also to listen into the warnings and the alerts that’s been provided by the weather office and the disaster management office and also to take all necessary precautions as we await and anticipate the arrival of it.”

Ensuring safety, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar has instructed that schools in the North shut down.

“Because of the path the cyclone is taking and of course schools in the North, I think they’ll be closed tomorrow.”

Akbar clarifies though that for other divisions, schools will remain open dependent on the severity of the weather and at the discretion of the parents and school management.

The National Disaster Management Office yesterday activated its emergency operation centers and first responders are currently on a 24-hour standby schedule to assist where needed.

Police have also stepped up their operations, increasing personnel on patrol to assist with monitoring security and to assist with evacuations as well as search and rescue cases.