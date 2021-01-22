School repairs in TC affected areas near completion

Fast fix at TC Yasa affected schools in Vanua Levu is almost complete.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the RFMF engineers are continuing with the quick repairs.

The fast fix is currently ongoing for five of the affected schools.

These include Lekutu District School, Nasarawaqa Primary School, Coboi Sanatan School, Daku Primary School and Muanidevo Primary School.

Fast fix is yet to commence for Dreketi Central College, Vunivutu Primary School and Druadrua Primary School.

Rainima says once they complete the repairs at the schools, the engineers will move on to work on the teacher’s quarters.

They will also work on the school ablution blocks once the materials have been delivered.