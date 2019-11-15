SCC will decide on market hours later this month

The Special Administrators Board Chair has acknowledged the letter from some Suva Market vendors who are unhappy with the extended opening hours.

Chair Isikeli Tikoduadua says the opening hours were extended during the festive season to help vendors with their income but that is currently being reviewed.

Tikoduadua says a decision on whether to revert opening hours to what it was, will be made after consultation with all vendors.

“We are doing consultation as well to the end of this month because the festive season is over now and then we will make a decision on the way forward whether we need to revert back to the old-time or work on a time that is suitable to everyone”.

Tikoduadua says they will come up with the decision by the end of this month.