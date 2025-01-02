SCC targets better services

[Source: SCC/ Facebook]

The Suva City Council has outlined plans to improve service delivery for residents, prioritizing quality and efficiency throughout 2025.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa said the council was focusing on boosting revenue collection and addressing service gaps to better meet the needs of ratepayers.

He said these efforts come at a critical time as the council manages existing challenges while preparing for new developments in the city.

Partnerships with businesses and the private sector are key to achieving these goals.

“So, what we are doing now, we are looking at partnership. Partners with those business people who can come and we build properties or upgrade properties together”

Boseiwaqa explained that these partnerships aim to strengthen revenue streams while ensuring balanced progress across key projects in Suva.

The council is also committed to equitable resource allocation.

Boseiwaqa reiterated the need to avoid concentrating funds on a single project at the expense of other essential areas, ensuring all stakeholders benefit from planned developments.

Several major initiatives are expected to roll out this year, which the council hopes will bring long-term benefits for residents and contribute to the city’s sustainable growth.