News

SCC receives new compactor trucks

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 1, 2020 4:35 pm
The SCC invested $600,000 for these high-end trucks.

The Suva City Council has today received two new Compactor Trucks which will provide more efficient waste collection service for ratepayers in the Capital.

SCC says initiative comes in anticipation of the historic Fiji 50 celebrations and upholds the Council’s belief of keeping Suva City clean and beautiful.

It says it endeavors to keep the City clean and would continue to work closely with ratepayers and citizens.

 

