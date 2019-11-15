SCC receives new compactor trucks

The Suva City Council has today received two new Compactor Trucks which will provide more efficient waste collection service for ratepayers in the Capital.

The SCC invested $600,000 for these high-end trucks.

SCC says initiative comes in anticipation of the historic Fiji 50 celebrations and upholds the Council’s belief of keeping Suva City clean and beautiful.

It says it endeavors to keep the City clean and would continue to work closely with ratepayers and citizens.