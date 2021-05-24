SCC ramps up vaccination drive

The Suva City Council is ramping up its vaccination drive to support the Health Ministry’s efforts to get 80 percent of Fiji’s population vaccinated.

This after the daily increasing number of cases have been noticed within the Lami-Suva- Nausori corridor.

Fijians have been turning up to the Suva Civic Center in numbers to get their jabs.

Suva City Council Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says Fijians need to make a wise decision and should consider getting vaccinated for a certain level of protection against the killer virus.

“We are very concerned, to be honest with the increasing number of new cases so what we are doing now is what the Ministry of Health is trying to encourage, that is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

Tikoduadua says the Council is supporting the Health Ministry’s vaccination drive as more people are coming in to get vaccinated after disregarding misinformation.

Fijians have also praised the Health Ministry’s efforts to help protect themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, 293,560 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 46,208 have received their second doses to date.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 49% of the target population has had at least one dose and 7.69% are fully vaccinated nationwide.

