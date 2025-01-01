SCC partners with police to monitor hotspots

The Suva City Council has expressed concerns regarding a violent altercation that occurred outside a popular nightclub in the city over the weekend.

Special Administrators Chair Tevita Bosiewaqa says that the recent nightclub brawl is not particularly good for the capital city as the council is trying to invest in making the nightlife in Suva more vibrant and welcoming.

The Brawl which was captured on video has gone viral on social media platforms showing many individuals exchanging blows which landed seven people from a rugby team in the hospital.

Article continues after advertisement

The SCC is working with police to have such hotspots monitored to avoid such situations in the future.

Boseiwaqa states that such behaviors pose a risk to other individuals and stakeholders of the city.

“So that’s why I’m saying we have our enforcement officers, but we don’t really have the authority that the police officers have. So in this memorandum, we are working out how we can help one another.”

Boseiwaqa adds that such violent behavior may give signals that the nightlife in Suva may not be safe for people and visitors alike.

He adds that they are working with police on an agreement to improve security and enforcement in areas of concern in the city