Saver Plus Program to empower market vendors and farmers

Seventy people are set to benefit from the Saver Plus savings program.

ANZ, in partnership with the Markets for Change program, announced plans to trial Saver Plus, the world’s largest and longest-running matched savings and financial education program, in Fiji.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek says that as part of the Saver Plus program pilot, participants will set a savings goal and save for 10 months.

He adds that they will also attend MoneyMinded and financial education workshops.

Yazbek says that by the end of the program, participants will have their savings matched by ANZ, up to $500, which can be used to help ease the cost of living pressures.

The pilot participants will be market vendors and farmers who supply to the Suva, Nausori, and Ba municipal markets through the UN Women Markets for Change project.

Yazbek states that in partnership with UNDP, this pilot will contribute to broader Pacific women’s economic empowerment.

He adds that Saver Plus is a simple and effective means of supporting the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s goals of improved financial literacy and greater financial security for all Fijians.