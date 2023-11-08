Save or Shave campaign gets partnership boost

WOWS Kids, a charitable organization dedicated to supporting children with cancer, has received a significant boost in their annual ‘Save or Shave’ campaign.

WOWS Kids has entered into a strategic partnership with the Intercontinental Hotels Group.

According to Wows Board of Director Kimberly Smart, the campaign, which faced hurdles in its revival post-Covid, has found renewed momentum with this partnership.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know it’s a big sacrifice to go and lose your hair, as you can appreciate our children losing their hair with their chemotherapy. As it is, at least it gives us a small in sight in terms of what they go through on a daily basis.”

The partnership with IHG marks a significant milestone in WOWS Kids’ endeavors to rally support for childhood cancer, shedding light on the resilience and unity within the Fijian community in addressing critical healthcare challenges.