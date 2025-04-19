Saukuru hits back at spending critics

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru [File Photo]

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru has defended the government’s use of tax-payers’ money.

He criticized those who are saying that the government is wasting a lot of money on certain events.

The minister made the comment while speaking to young street dwellers who had been camping in Lautoka after undergoing empowerment and skills training.

Saukuru told the youth that such a program is being criticized even among their peers.

The minister says the comments are hurtful, but his ministry will continue to deliver.

“We are here to serve you as mandated by the people of Fiji and your government.”

Saukuru told the participants they must prove the money used on them is worth it.

He says the success of such a government’s initiative depends entirely on the youth.

The minister says staff of the ministry have been criticized, but he thanked them for putting together the program, which he has hailed a success.

