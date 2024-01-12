Saukuru emphasizes the importance of vocational training

[Source: Ministry of Youth and Sports FIJI/ Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, and his team have successfully concluded their tour of the Northern Division, where they visited various youth clubs.

The Minister engaged in a Talanoa session and visitation with the Naqere graduated youths who are currently involved in the construction of classrooms at Lekutu Primary School.

The Nasau Training Center, one of the five training schools under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, has played a significant role in equipping the youths with carpentry skills.

Saukuru highlights the importance of vocational training and the opportunities it provides for personal and professional growth.

The Minister’s visit to the Northern Division was marked by inspiring interactions and a renewed commitment to empowering the youth of Fiji.



The Ministry will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the voices and aspirations of the youth are heard and addressed.