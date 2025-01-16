Samples sent to NZ for further testing

The Ministry says these tests require specialised equipment that is not currently available in Fiji.

The Ministry of Tourism has sent the blood and urine samples from the affected guests of Warwick Resort to New Zealand for further testing.

This as the initial testing found no evidence of illicit substances within the ingredients of beverages supplied by the resort, together with the blood and urine samples.

These findings were made public on December 18th.

The Tourism Ministry says they are committed to determining the root cause of this incident which is why the samples have been send to New Zealand.

It adds that the process may take up to three weeks to complete, with full results expected to become available afterwards.

The Ministry stresses that Fijian authorities must be given adequate time to continue their investigations to ensure the integrity of the process.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation acknowledges reports from affected guests requesting the release of their individual test results.

It says they are actively collaborating with relevant local authorities, including the Fiji Police Force and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, to determine the best and most efficient way to facilitate these requests.

It adds that once the test results are finalised, priority will be given to updating the affected tourists and their respective High Commissions and Embassies through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry stresses that legal counsel will also be sought to determine what elements of the private data can be made public to ensure compliance with privacy laws.

The Ministry is urging neighbours from Fiji’s major source tourism markets to review their travel advisories, particularly the continued use of the term “methanol poisoning,” which has been ruled out through initial investigations.

The Ministry is working closely with the Ministry of Health & Medical Services – Fiji, the Fiji Police Force, Tourism Fiji, and the resort to maintain and reinforce Fiji’s reputation as a safe destination for all travellers.