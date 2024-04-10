Sami is Fiji’s new High Commissioner to India

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji’s newly appointed High Commissioner to India, Jagnnath Sami, was ceremoniously sworn in at the State House today.

He took oaths of allegiance and execution of office before President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Lesikimacuata Korovavala.

Sami has over 40 years of experience in the sugar sector and brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

He served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Fiji Sugar Cane Growers Council from 2000 to 2006.

He later assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer at the India Sanmargya Ikya Sangam, a prominent cultural and educational organization.

Under his leadership, the organization oversaw 23 primary schools, 5 colleges, and the Sangam Graduate School of Nursing in Labasa.

In 2016, Sami joined Impact Partners Fiji as a project officer.

Throughout his career, Sami has also contributed his expertise to various boards, including the Sugar Commission of Fiji, South Pacific Fertilizers Limited, Sugar Cane Growers Fund, Fiji Sugar Marketing Limited, Sugar Research Institute of Fiji, and Mill Area Committees.