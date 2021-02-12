Home

News

Sai Prema reaches out to Lau

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 16, 2021 12:38 pm

The Sai Prema Foundation for the first time is delivering its love packages to the people of Lau.

This morning over 140 buckets containing groceries and non-food items was distributed throughout Cicia Island.

Founding member Vikash Sundar says they are distributing 700 buckets of goods in total for Lau.

He says this was possible through their partnership with the United Nations Pacific who had organized the trip to Lau.

