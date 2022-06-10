Robust discussions held at Education Minister’s Conference

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Minister for Education, Premila Kumar says the 2nd Asia-Pacific Regional Education Minister’s Conference in Bangkok, Thailand has been a success.

Kumar says the conference was an opportune time for her to meet counterparts from Asia-Pacific Region.

The two-day conference allowed Ministers to discuss on learning recovery and transforming education and its systems to ensure the region achieves it Sustainable Development Goal Four targets.

Kumar also participated in the Ministerial Roundtable discussion where she stressed that Education Transformation should not just allow students to attain degrees but to also provide opportunities for students to venture into other areas.

She stressed the need for ICT in learning and teaching, especially after the recent pandemic.



Kumar emphasised the importance of the return on investment in education, something to ponder upon in particular in Fiji’s case where free education grant is provided to schools.

She says Fiji is not only committed to education through financing in the form of free education grants, but it has also implemented stringent measures to monitor finance utilisation for optimum results.