Robbers sentenced to almost five years in prison

Two men have been sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison for their involvement in a robbery against a taxi driver.

Tupou Waqabaca and Simione Rokacikaci were found guilty of aggravated robbery and resisting arrest.

The duo will be eligble for parole after serving four years and five months behind bars.

Article continues after advertisement

Josua Vulivuli, on the other hand was acquitted of the main charge due to insufficient evidence but received a three-month prison sentence for resisting arrest.

In his ruling, High Court judge Justice Thushara Kumarage took various factors into account including the criminal histories and ages of the accused.

The time spent in custody also factored into the determination of their final prison terms.

Justice Kumarage emphasized the gravity of the case, describing it as a premeditated robbery targeting a vulnerable taxi driver.

He further highlighted the recurring problem of violent robberies against taxi drivers, stressing the importance of deterring such criminal acts to safeguard those who offer essential transportation services.