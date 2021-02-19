Wainawi Bridge in Kasavu to be reduced to single lane

Kings Road at Wainawi Bridge in Kasavu will be reduced to a single lane from Wednesday, 10 March.

The Fiji Roads Authority says this to allow for the construction of the new Wainawi Bridge.

It adds that this single-lane traffic will result in a delay of 30 minutes during peak hour traffic.

FRA says stop and go beacon lighting system will be installed on-site to guide motorists safely through the site and the public is requested to strictly adhere to the traffic management in place to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen.

It says the construction phase is approximately 7 months.