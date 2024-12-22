Villagers demand durable road upgrades

Villagers in Nasealevu and Viriqilai, Macuata are concerned about the durability of the recently upgraded Savusavuitaqa to Viriqilai road.

Calls have been made for the government to ensure the project meets higher quality standards.

Although they appreciate the road upgrade, the villagers say it continues to deteriorate during rainy days, disrupting daily life and economic activities.

Farmer Apenisa Rakadrudru said that poor road conditions have long impacted farmers, school children, and the elderly, making it difficult to transport farm produce to markets.

“This village is so remote. So it’s either take a walk or ride a horse. So for us farmers, taking our farm produce, like kava, to sell in Labasa is a struggle; sometimes the total cost of our sale can cover the return fare of our transport hiring, which means very little profit is made. That’s why we all support the need for this road.”



Children from Nasealevu and Viriqilai, Macuata

He stressed the need for the road to be fully completed as soon as possible as it is their only reliable connection to Labasa town and neighboring communities.

The upgraded road has improved movement between the interior and Labasa, especially during the festive season.

However, villagers still prefer public transport, as hiring a vehicle costs between $80 and $100 one way, an expense that is not sustainable for most families.

The Savusavuitaqa to Viriqilai road project, funded with $275,000 from the government and managed by the Public Works Department is expected to benefit more than four villages in the area.

Villagers are hopeful that the project will result in a durable and stable road to support their livelihoods and daily needs.