Roads
Tamavua Road closed due to rock fall
April 30, 2020 7:14 am
The FRA is urging the public to remain vigilant as some low-lying areas continue to be in danger of flooding as rain continues to affects parts of the country.
The Wairua Road in Tamavua is closed due to fallen rocks at Lady Narain Drive.
The Fiji Roads Authority has mobilized its contract to the site to clear the debris.
Meanwhile the road slip the Naitutu Road leading to Sote Village in Tailevu is also closed.
[Source: Fijian Government]
In Navua:
Old Queens Road (Waindoi) open to 4WD
Calia Road – open
Waiyanitu Road – open to 4WD only
Saliadrau Road – open to 4WD only
Nabukavesi Road – Closed
The following roads are closed in Rewa due to flooding:
Raralevu Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles
Dawakoto Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles
Buiduna Road – Closed
Vuci South Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles
Waikete Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles
Waila Feeder Road – Restricted to light Vehicles
The following roads are closed in Naqali due to flooding:
Waisomo Crossing on Nabukaluka Delailasakau – Closed
Waikavika Crossing on Nabukaluka Delailasakau – Restricted to Single Lane
Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road – Closed
Waisa Crossing on Navulokani Road – Closed
Waimale Crossing on Navutu Road – Closed
Muaniweni Flat on Savu Road – Closed
Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road – Closed
Waitaqolo Crossing on Waitaqolo Road – Closed
Waibau Bridge – Closed
Nacokaika Crossing on Wailase Road- Restricted to Light Vehicles
Nasi Crossing on Wailase Road – Closed
Toda Crossing on Lomaivuna Loop Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles