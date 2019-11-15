Tamavua Road closed due to rock fall

The Wairua Road in Tamavua is closed due to fallen rocks at Lady Narain Drive.

The Fiji Roads Authority has mobilized its contract to the site to clear the debris.

Meanwhile the road slip the Naitutu Road leading to Sote Village in Tailevu is also closed.

[Source: Fijian Government]

The FRA is urging the public to remain vigilant as some low-lying areas continue to be in danger of flooding as rain continues to affects parts of the country.



[Source: Fijian Government]

In Navua:

Old Queens Road (Waindoi) open to 4WD

Calia Road – open

Waiyanitu Road – open to 4WD only

Saliadrau Road – open to 4WD only

Nabukavesi Road – Closed

The following roads are closed in Rewa due to flooding:

Raralevu Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles

Dawakoto Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles

Buiduna Road – Closed

Vuci South Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles

Waikete Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles

Waila Feeder Road – Restricted to light Vehicles

The following roads are closed in Naqali due to flooding:

Waisomo Crossing on Nabukaluka Delailasakau – Closed

Waikavika Crossing on Nabukaluka Delailasakau – Restricted to Single Lane

Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road – Closed

Waisa Crossing on Navulokani Road – Closed

Waimale Crossing on Navutu Road – Closed

Muaniweni Flat on Savu Road – Closed

Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road – Closed

Waitaqolo Crossing on Waitaqolo Road – Closed

Waibau Bridge – Closed

Nacokaika Crossing on Wailase Road- Restricted to Light Vehicles

Nasi Crossing on Wailase Road – Closed

Toda Crossing on Lomaivuna Loop Road – Restricted to Light Vehicles
























