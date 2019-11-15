The Fiji Roads Authority will soon start work to ensure good road services in areas that are currently only accessible by 4×4 or off-road vehicles.

This was revealed by the FRA Acting Chief Executive as many people living in the interior of the country and Maritime Islands own standard vehicles such as a Prius or other family sedans.

Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says their priority is to ensure good road services for drivers Fiji-wide.

“We’ll then work on getting those roads from 4×4 access to Prius access. That’s what’s happening. A lot of people up in the mountains have got Prius and they usually take it up and down the Island. What we want to do is for now we get that 4×4 access.”

Prasad adds they’re working with the Land Transport Authority to ensure bus services are not disrupted when school starts on the 13th.

“Together with that, we’re working with LTA because they get the reports for buses. Especially for school children. Then they let us know that the bus company has gone to them saying these roads are not serviceable and we work with them to get the standard that’s required for bus service.”

FRA says all roads affected by TC Sarai should be fully restored within three weeks.