Road work progresses in Labasa

Labasa Town. [File Photo]

People of Labasa can expect major road improvements in and around the town area over the next several weeks.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says the work will help improve the level of service.

He says most roads in and around Labasa Town have undergone upgrades, under the FRA’s Rip and Remake programme.

These include Damanu St, Silas Ramzan St, Park St, Sangam Avenue, Rosawa St, and Sarosaro Lane.

Other roads outside of the Town currently being worked on include Vunivau Road, Valebasoga Road, Bulileka Road and Low-Cost Housing Road.

Over the last 12 months, improvements were conducted in over 30 streets and roads in the Labasa Zone.

In the coming three months, close to twenty more roads and streets will be upgraded.

Prasad is reminding motorists to be mindful of and reduce speed when coming across work sites.