No more long walks for Nabubu Villagers

30 minutes’ walk to access transportation is now a thing of the past for villagers of Nabubu in the district of Namuka in Macuata.

Nabubu village is located about 60 kilometres from Labasa Town.

Villagers had endured walking for half an hour to access transportation at neighbouring Lakeba Village.

Article continues after advertisement

These struggles ended last year when the Fijian Government came on board to fund the upgrade of the 1.2km track previously used by the villagers.

The Nabubu Village Access Road was funded under the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths and Footbridges (CARFF) Programme at a cost of $49,632.

Nabubu Village headman, Kalivereti Vuaka thanked the Fijian Government for helping them out and said the improved road has made accessibility easier for the 78 villagers, and more importantly four fellow villagers living with disabilities.

Meanwhile, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu said as the Ministry responsible for implementing rural development initiatives, it was pleasing to note that developments carried out by the Fijian Government were truly making a difference in the lives of rural Fijians.