New road to benefit villagers in Kadavu

More than 2,000 villagers in the districts of Naceva and Kadavu are expected to benefit from the new Vunisei to Vacalea Road once it is completed.

The road will increase access to the villages of Dravuwalu, Yavitu, Soso, Joma, Niudua, Nacomoto, Kadavu Koro, Namajiu, Vacaleya, Lavidi, and Vunisei and take away the $400 they pay in boat fees.

Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, was on the island to see firsthand the progress of road construction works on the ground.

The Fiji Roads Authority team has briefed the minister on the status of the project and the changes that have been faced throughout the construction.

Tuisawau says that the long overdue project needs to be completed as soon as possible.

The Vunisei to Vacalea Access Road entails the construction of approximately 32 km of unsealed road within the districts of Naceva and Nakasaleka.